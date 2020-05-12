Ajay Devgn's Remarkable Work With South Indian Directors; From Mani Ratnam To Prabhu Deva

Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood films are a mix of action, drama and romance. The action hero is famous for his blockbuster entry in Bollywood movies right from his first film itself. Ajay Devgn has worked with some prominent directors in Bollywood as well as a few directors from the South. Here are some of Ajay Devgn’s remarkable work with directors from the South.

Ajay Devgn’s films with South Indian directors

Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan has been in the movie-making industry for over three decades. The director has worked in making several Hindi films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Dhol and Bhool Bhulaiya. Priyadarshan also works in the Malayalam film industry and has also made films in Tamil and Telugu. Ajay Devgn collaborated with Priyadarshan for the films Tezz and Aakrosh.

Tezz

Released in 2012, the film Tezz starred actors Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Zayed Khan, Sameera Reddy and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The film Tezz received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience and the film was based on the life of a terrorist who plots a bomb in London, while a police officer tries to trace him.

Aakrosh

Aakrosh starred actors Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu and Reema Sen in the lead roles. Aakrosh was adapted from the American film Mississippi Burning. The film follows the lives of two officers who visit a village in Bihar to investigate the case of three missing students.

P.Vasu

P. Vasu is also a director who predominantly works for films in the South Indian industry. The director has only directed one Hindi film in Bollywood. P. Vasu collaborated with Ajay Devgn for the film Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. The film starred actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Neha in the lead roles. The film is about two brothers who try to seek revenge for their father’s death from a villain in their village.

Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva is another actor and director who has worked for films in the South as well as Bollywood. Out of the several Bollywood films Prabhu Deva directed, he collaborated with Ajay Devgn for the film Action Jackson which released in 2014. Ajay Devgn was seen in a dual role in the film along with actors Sonakshi Sinha and Yami Gautam.

Mani Ratnam

Popular for his Bollywood films Roja, Dil Se.. and Bombay, Mani Ratman is another filmmaker who came together with Ajay Devgn for the film Yuva. Featuring actors Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukherjee and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is about a student leader who turns into a rogue after being trapped into politics.

