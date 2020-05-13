Shraddha Kapoor's 'Luv Ka The End' And Other Bollywood Movies About Teenage Romance

Bollywood has produced movies of all genres for various types and age-groups of audience. While Hollywood is known to have mastered the art of making teen love-stories, Bollywood too has some good movies on teenage friendships and romances. Here are some of Bollywood’s best High School romance drama movies. Read ahead to know more-

Bollywood movies about teenage romance

Mohabbatein (2000)

Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein was a teenage musical romantic drama. The movie cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, and Kim Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the battle of love and fear, between two stubborn men and their opposing beliefs and the outcome of the love stories of three high-school couples.

Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011)

Roshan Abbas’s Always Kabhi Kabhi is a comedy crime and romantic drama. The movie cast Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, Giselli Monteiro, and Zoa Morani in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of four students coming together during their last year in St. Marks and the emotional rollercoaster that follows.

Luv Ka the End (2011)

Bumpy’s Luv Ka the End is a comedy-drama. The movie cast Shraddha Kapoor, Taaha Shah Badusha, Rahul Pardasany, Errol Peter Marks, and Meherzan Mazda in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around, Rhea, a teenager girl-next-door, who falls in love with Luv Nanda, only to find out he is not as nice as she thought he was. She decides to get even with Luv Nanda.

Student of the Year (2012)

Karan Johar’s Student of the Year is a comedy romance drama. The movie cast includes Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around several alumni reminisce about their final year at St. Theresa College and the events that shaped their lives.

Sixteen (2013)

Raj Purohit’s Sixteen is a comedy romance drama. The movie cast Highphill Mathew, Wamiqa Gabbi, Izabelle Leite, and Mehak Manwani in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a world where growing up has speeded up multifold times. In the times of the Internet, Delhi times and page-3 and a lot of TV channels, innocence is the first casualty. Sixteen is a story about lost innocence and teenage heartache in urban India.

