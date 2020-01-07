Ajay Devgn Reveals He Isn't Comfortable With The Paparazzi Snapping His Kids' Pictures

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the film De De Pyaar De. Now, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the film Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior. It will mark the 100th film for Ajay Devgn in the Hindi film industry. He will be seen as the brave Maratha warrior Tanhaji. He will be reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after Omkara.

Kajol also is playing a crucial role in the film. She will be seen as the wife of Tanhaji. After 11 years the real-life couple will be seen together on the big screen. In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn was asked how he feels about his kids being chased after by paparazzi and shutterbugs to which he answered in a very different way. Here is what the star had to say about it.

Ajay Devgn on his film and his kids

In a recent interaction with a media portal, Ajay spoke about Kajol and his kids Yug and Nysa. While speaking to the portal Ajay Devgn expressed that he is not comfortable with the paparazzi interfering in the personal lives of his kids. He added that he cannot do anything about it so he and his kids ignore the paparazzi as they can’t fight them.

Ajay Devgn was also asked about his take on Tanhaji as he is a producer and an actor in the film. Ajay said that it does not change if he is a producer or an actor. He expressed that even if he is working for as an actor in other producers' films, he keeps everything in mind and does not waste any resources.

He also added that he does not even compromise when it comes to making a good film. Ajay also expressed that when he is the producer, he is a bit anxious about whether all the effort put in by the team in making the film will bear fruit or not. He also spoke on how Kajol is a natural actor and how as soon as the cameras turn on, she gets in character effortlessly.

The upcoming movie Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior is a real-life story based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the role of Tanaji, Kajol as Lakshmi Bai, and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod. The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

