Kajol Reveals That She Gossiped About Ajay Devgn To Her Ex-boyfriend Before Meeting Him

Bollywood actor Kajol revealed to a human interest-based social media account that she gossiped about Ajay Devgn when she met him the first time. Kajol who is married to Ajay Devgn and has two kids with him revealed a timeline of their lives together.

From their first meeting to their life together, the actor gave a brief detail about everything. She even said that there was no grand proposal involved during the course of their courtship. Check out what Kajol revealed about her life with Ajay.

ALSO READ: Kajol Shares A Loving Post About Husband Ajay Devgn And Their 21 Years Of Journey Together

See post

In the post, Kajol was seen saying that when she met Ajay, on the set of their film Hulchul, almost 25 years ago. She also revealed that while she was all ready and decked up for the shoot, she couldn’t find her hero. Kajol said that she was asking everyone where her hero was when someone pointed out towards Ajay. She remembers that he was sitting in the corner broodily and just ten minutes before she met him, she gossiped about Ajay.

ALSO READ: Kajol Kept THIS Condition Before Getting Married To Ajay Devgn

The actor also revealed that they became friends later on and as both of them were dating other people back then, they didn’t get together for a long time. She further said that the two discussed many things and she even complained about Ajay to her then-boyfriend. She went on to say that there was no proposal involved in her relationship and that the two eventually realised their feelings for each other and that they were together.

Kajol will now be seen playing Ajay Devgn’s wife in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical drama that revolves around the life of a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader, Tanaji Malusare. It has been directed by Om Raut, while the film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and T-Series. The movie- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

ALSO READ: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's Relationship Timeline; Know More About The Tanhaji Couple

ALSO READ: Kajol Reveals That Ajay Devgn Tried To Bribe The Pandit During Their Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.