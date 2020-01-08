Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: Abhishek Bachchan Awed By Process Of Creating The '3D VFX Marvel'

Period films often revolve freedom fighters and heroes of the yesteryear era, with action invariably playing a crucial role in this. And when there’s action, visual effects and VFX too has become extremely important. With Ajay Devgn’s ambitious Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior gearing up for release, the visual effects helped the 17th century locales and war sequences come to life.

As the makers unveiled a detailed video tracing this journey, Abhishek Bachchan was left 'amazed’ and called it ‘3D VFX marvel’. The actor was particularly impressed by how ‘art meets science’ as 1000 people were involved in the making of the movie.

Here's the post

This is so amazing to see. 3 years from conception to making this 3d vfx marvel…#tanhajitheunsungwarrior It took over a 1000 people to create this epic movie. This is where art meets science . Good luck to my friends @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD https://t.co/QIefK6lce4 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 7, 2020

In the video, director Om Raut reveals how Ajay agreed instantly to back the movie when he pitched the idea in 2016. He also shares how being a Marathi, he was impressed by the story of warrior Tanaji Malusare’s battle against the Mughals to claim Kondhana.

The video also shows how the scenes come across on the monitor before it comes to life and gets enhanced with the use of visual effects. Prasad Sutar, who was the head in the department, said that Om had this idea five years back, after which they worked together to create the right designs and the look for the sets.

Action director Ramazan shared how they intended to keep the action Indian, to keep the essence of the Maratha culture.

Saif too makes an appearance at the end, stating that his look and costumes made him feel extremely confident while filming the character Udaybhan. He also shared that he is extremely happy about doing this film.

Abhishek also wished Saif, Om Raut and the other members of the team for the success of the film.

In addition to my last tweet… Best wishes also to my friends #SaifAliKhan @nachiketbarve #OmRaut and the entire amazing cast and crew. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 7, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Kajol, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, among others, releases on January 10. Ajay is also one of the producers of the film along with T-Series.

