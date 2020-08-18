Ajay Devgn Wasn't The First Choice To Play The Lead In 1993 Movie 'Platform'

In the year 1993 released Bollywood movie tilted Platform. Starring popular B-town actors Ajay Devgn, Prithvi, and Tisca Chopra in leading roles, the film was helmed by filmmaker Deepak Pawar Platform, is an action-drama which is bankrolled by Mukesh Duggal. Ajay Devgn gave a stellar performance in the movie as Raju, an innocent man who is forced to be part of the criminal world due to unavoidable circumstances. Those who have watched the film can't imagine someone else in Ajay Devgn's shoes. But apparently, the Singham actor was not the original choice to play Raju's character on the silver screen.

Also Read:'Sadak' Cast: Details About Actors Who Played Key Role In 1991 Romantic-thriller

Ajay Devgn Was Not The Original Choice To Play The Lead Role In 'Platform'

Ajay Devgn essayed the lead in Deepak Pawar's Platform and gave a memorable performance. But, he was not the initial choice to play the lead role in the Hindi movie. As per IMDb, it was another highly popular Bollywood mainstream actor whom the makers wanted to rope in for the project to play Raju's role. And it was none other than Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar.

Also Read:Aarya' To 'PRDP': List Of Films & Web-shows Shot In The Stunning Locales Of Rajasthan

The makers of Platform had approached Akshay Kumar to play the lead role in the action movie. However, Akshay Kumar, due to some undisclosed reasons had turned down the offer. Later, Ajay was offered the same role and the Tanhaji actor willfully accepted the project. In fact, not just Ajay Devgn but Tisca Chopra too was not the first choice to play Tina in the film. Instead, Bollywood beauty Pooja Bhatt was initially very much a part of Platform's cast.

Also Read:Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Humraah' Song Making Video Is A Must-watch For All Fans

But, Pooja Bhatt walked out of the project and that's when Tisca Chopra came on board to play the female lead in the 1993 movie. Music, action sequences, and the story plot were the major highlights of the Ajay Devgn movie. The story revolved around the lives of two brothers who unfortunately land into trouble with serious criminal accusations. Apart from Ajay and Tisca, actors like Nandini Singh, Paresh Rawal, Kiran Kumar, and Mohnish Bahl played supporting roles in the film. Songs like Main Shama Tu Parwana, Na Pyar Kiye Na Iqrar Kiye became smashing hits.

Also Read:Amey Wagh Drops Motion Poster Of His Upcoming Film 'Zombivali' On His Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.