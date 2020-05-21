Ajay Devgn Congratulates PM Narendra Modi For Ayushman Bharat Yojana's 1 Crore Milestone

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently announced a milestone of Ayushman Bharat Yojana on his Twitter account. The number of beneficiaries that come under this scheme has crossed the 1 Crore mark. This news was welcomed by a large number of people on Twitter as everyone congratulated the government and the responsible body of the scheme for success. Actor Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter account to congratulate PM Modi for the same.

Ajay Devgn's congratulatory tweet:

Ajay Devgn retweeted PM Narendra Modi's announcement on his own account. Sharing the news on his tweet, Ajay said that it is a huge feat to achieve in two years. He also congratulated the Prime Minister. In the end, he added that a healthy nation is a strong nation.

The worlds largest health scheme #AyushmanBharat has crossed the landmark of 1 crore beneficiaries. A huge feat in under 2 years. I congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji on this milestone. A healthy nation is a strong nation!@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @ibhushan @AyushmanNHA https://t.co/6A96lKGNOO — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan joins in

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his happiness about this milestone achieved by the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He tweeted congratulations to the people who are responsible for making this scheme a success. He congratulated them for achieving the milestone. Here is his tweet:

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce this milestone achieved by Ayushman Bharat. In a series of three tweets, the Prime Minister shared that the scheme has brought a positive impact on healthcare in two years. He congratulated the beneficiaries and their families. PM Modi also appreciated the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat. He also shared the portability is one of the biggest benefits of the scheme.

It would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

I appreciate our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat. Their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world. This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

One of the biggest benefits of Ayushman Bharat is portability. Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or registered at a place where they don’t belong. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

Ayushman Bharat Yojana

In September 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat. It has been termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world. Ayushman Bharat Scheme was launched with the aim to achieve a vision of Universal Health Coverage. As per the official website of the scheme, this initiative has been designed to meet Sustainable Development Goals. It also gives the commitment that no one will be left behind in this development.

The official site also talks about how Ayushman Bharat will take efforts to move from the sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery. They aim to make a comprehensive need-based health care service. The scheme also has 'path-breaking interventions to holistically address the healthcare system' at all levels. This is done in two levels, taking a 'care' approach, having two components:

Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs)

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

