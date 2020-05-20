Ayushman Bharat Scheme Crosses 1-crore Mark, Nora Fatehi On Marrying Ramesh & More News

Today, on May 20, 2020, PM Modi's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme crossed the 1-crore mark, and Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to congratulate the government for this achievement. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance in her husband Nick Jonas' music video. Here are today's top entertainment stories.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme Crosses 1 Crore Beneficiaries, Big B Congratulates

Today, PM Modi announced that his Ayushman Bharat scheme crossed the 1 Crore mark. The Prime Minister also revealed that the scheme had a positive impact on several lives. After learning of this impressive achievement, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to praise Ayushman Bharat's achievements.

Hope To Begin Shooting Of Sanjay Dutt's 'Blockbuster Gang' By July, says Producer

Producer Sandip Ssingh revealed that filming for Sanjay Dutt's Blockbuster Gang will begin in July, as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown ends. He added that the moment he gets all the dates for the actors it should not be difficult to start working. He hoped to film during July-August if all went well.

Nora Fatehi’s Rant About 'marrying Ramesh’ Will Leave You In Splits

In her latest social media video, Nora Fatehi hilariously reacted to girls who were "drooling over" some good-looking male Tik Tokers. In her video, she mentioned that all girls, including her, would just get married to their neighbour "Ramesh". She then hilariously added that she did not have the courage to have a boyfriend as she would get a scolding from her mother.

Priyanka Chopra Makes Stunning Cameo In Nick Jonas' 'Until We Meet Again' Music Video

Nick Jonas recently hosted the grand finale for The Voice from his home. In the finale, he also unveiled his new music video, Until We Meet Again. At the very end of the music video, Priyanka Chopra makes a surprise cameo appearance and the two celebs share a kiss.

Jeremy Renner Accuses Ex-wife Of Taking Money From His Daughter’s Trust Fund

Jeremy Renner recently accused his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, of taking money from his daughter's trust fund. Jeremy claimed that his ex-wife took $50,000 from his daughter's fund in a span of 2 years. Moreover, he also claimed that she spent an addition $10,000 in transactions. However, Renner's wife denies all these allegations.

