'Singham' Ajay Devgn Contributes ₹51 Lakh To FWICE For Daily Wage Workers Of Film Industry

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus. This lockdown has affected people all over the country. The film industry is also suffering losses because of Coronavirus in India as shoots of films have been completely stalled. The daily wage workers are most affected by this. The daily wage workers who used to do odd jobs like the light boys or set workers now have no means to earn a living. Recently, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has done his bit by donating a huge amount to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Also Read | April Fool's Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Are Bollywood's Biggest Pranksters

Also Read | 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli Reveals Why He Signed Up Ajay Devgn For The Film; Read

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) chief Ashoke Pandit announced on his Twitter that Ajay Devgn has contributed ₹51 lakh. He posted a video message on Twitter where he also urged others to come forward and contribute. Ashoke Pandit also referred Ajay Devgn to real-life Singham. He thanked Ajay Devgn for his generous contribution. He also said that it will help 5 lakh cine workers. For his generous donation, he said that Ajay Devgn has proved time and again that he is real-life 'Singham'

Also Read | Ajay Devgn-starrer Chanakya's Preparation Is Still On Despite Nationwide Lockdown

Also Read | Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

See the tweet here

Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e2NZ0V3q52 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

Many Bollywood stars have come forward to help the daily wage workers in Bollywood. Earlier, Rohit Shetty had also donated ₹51 lakhs to FWICE. Salman Khan also has done his bit. Salman Khan has taken on the financial responsibility of 25,000 daily wage workers of the entertainment industry under his charitable organisation Being Human.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.