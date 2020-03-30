Ajay Devgn-starrer Chanakya's Preparation Is Still On Despite Nationwide Lockdown

Many countries over the world have come to a standstill because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The release of many films has been postponed, and many Bollywood shoots have also been stopped because of this. However, this has not stopped some filmmakers from working on their films. Neeraj Pandey has recently revealed that he is still working on his film Chanakya which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role despite the nationwide lockdown.

In an interview with a news agency, Neeraj Pandey revealed that they are still working on the film Chanakya while practising social distancing. Neeraj Pandey said that as the crew cannot have meetings currently, they are constantly discussing the film virtually over calls and emails. Talking about the film’s work, he said that the film is a work in progress.

He also said that all the department heads like VFX, concept, costume, art, production design, location, etc. are regularly in touch. He also made it clear that despite all this, there is still a lot of work left to do. He also said that it is still too early to talk about the shoot, but he cleared that the script of the film is confirmed.

In Chanakya, Ajay Devgn is expected to play the lead role of Chanakya. The movie is based on the legendary economist and royal advisor of first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. The movie is the first instance where Ajay Devgn will be teaming up with Neeraj Pandey.

Neeraj Pandey is best known for his films like A Wednesday, Baby, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ajay Devgn was last seen in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film turned out to be a huge commercial hit. Ajay Devgn was praised for his portrayal of the great Maratha warrior by critics and fans alike.

