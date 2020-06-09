Ajay Devgn & Emraan Hashmi Return To Team Up For Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt witnessed a halt in the shooting due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Since then, the cast and crew are waiting for a green signal from the authorities so that they can restart the shoot. While Alia Bhatt was the only star revealed officially as a part of the film, two more names have joined the line of the cast. They are none other than Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali ropes in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi

As per an exclusive article on Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi have been added to the cast of the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source close to the movie revealed to the entertainment website that Emraan Hashmi has already shot for some of his portions alongside Alia Bhatt during the early months of 2020. Ajay Devgn is now expected to join Alia Bhatt in the shooting once it resumes as the restrictions are lifted.

The source claimed that Ajay Devgn will be playing the role of a gangster named Karim Lala. There is no information on what role Emraan Hashmi will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The source claims that both actors have their own swag and style. Sanjay Leela Bhansali believed that Emraan and Ajay already possess the same personality needed for the character. The source shared that Gangubai’s character is shaped because of the people around her and Ajay-Emraan’s characters are the ones that give her a place in Mumbai’s underworld.

The source talked about how Ajay Devgn was also in talks for another role. There has been no progress there at the moment. Devgn’s calendar seems to be packed with multiple releases, claims the source.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai reunion

It is not the first time that Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together sharing screen space. They two have already played the roles of Mumbai gangsters in the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. Once Upon A Time In Mumbai was released in the year 2010 and was directed by Milan Luthria. Ajay played Sultan Mirza while Emraan was Shoaib Khan.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is claimed to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project by various news sources. Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi. It based on the story of Gangubai Harjivandas, who was sold to prostitution at a young age and later roses the ranks as one of the most prominent names in the Mumbai underworld.

