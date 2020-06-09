Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's' Shooting Pushed To July-end? Read Updates

Alia Bhatt will start the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi from July-end, a leading entertainment portal recently reported while having an insight into the shooting schedule of the film. According to the report, 70 percent of the film has been shot and the makers will try to wrap the remaining portion as soon as possible.

Updates of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Interestingly, the report informed that all the precautions to safeguard the massive set have been taken and Gangubai Kathiawadi should go on the floors by July end. Elaborating about the same, the report added that a large set of Kamathipura has been built in Mumbai’s Film City, and contrary to rumours, it has not been dismantled.

Dismissing the set dismantling rumours, the report clarified that only a few props were sent back to manage the growing cost of production. The report also mentioned that the makers have completely covered the set to protect it from the rain, and will be using the same location to shoot the remaining of the portions.

READ | Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Shoot To Resume By Third Week Of June?

Revealing the release plan of the Alia Bhatt starrer, the report further added that the film is made for the theatre-going audience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to release it as soon as possible, said the report while stating that the team is working out a plan for the shoot and is aiming to resume by July end. The report also stated that being a perfectionist, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been utilised the lockdown time to prep for the remaining portion.

READ | Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Be Among The First Films To Resume Shooting?

Gangubai Kathiawadi went on floors in 2019, but the shooting was brought to a standstill in the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Amid the lockdown, many reports speculated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the makers of the film have decided to dismantle a massive set worth ₹6 crores owing to the growing production cost. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be the first film to roll on after the lockdown.

READ | Seema Pahwa Talks About Her Role In Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Read Here

Talking about the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the lead character. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Alia Bhatt had shared two posters of the film in January this year wherein her look for the movie had left everyone stunned. Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 11, 2020, but with the lockdown, the release date is likely to be pushed.

READ | Alia Bhatt Will Be Sharing Screen With THIS Popular TV Face In Gangubai Kathiawadi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.