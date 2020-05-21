After Demolition Of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Set, 'Dongri To Dubai' Set To Be Razed?

According to a news portal, the set for Gangubai Kathiawadi had been demolished after instructions provided by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After a month now, the set of Dongri to Dubai too may face similar consequences. The sets of both the films lie vacant due to the lockdown and hence the makers of Dongri to Dubai have considered the demolition of the set.

Farhan Akhtar's 'Dongri to Dubai' set to be demolished?

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Lowest Rating Movies On IMDb: 'Rock On 2', 'The Fakir Of Venice' & More

The makers of Dongri to Dubai had created an elaborate set at Madh Island, which represented certain parts of Dongri. The set is now lying unused for over two months and since the lockdown has been extended, the makers are considering demolishing the set entirely. In an interview with a news portal, the director of Farhan Akhtar’s Dongri to Dubai spoke about this situation. Shujaat Saudagar, the director, mentioned that the lockdown extension and the upcoming monsoon pose as a problem for the set, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Sings For Their Pet Jimbo

He further added that the set cannot stand for too long once the monsoon begins. Further on, the director mentioned that currently they are handling permissions from authorities and may possibly tear down the set soon. However, the director assured that the set will be rebuilt once things get back to normal and possibly after monsoons. The director also addressed the fact that it is a tough decision, despite it being a practical one. He further added that this a call to be taken by the producers and they will eventually decide what happens with the set, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Seema Pahwa Talks About Her Role In Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Read Here

The director continued by saying that they have spent a lot of effort and time in creating Dongri from the ’80s and ’90s. According to the director, the makers did not want to let go off the aesthetics of that time period and hence everything built on the set was made to suit that time period. He further added that it is a huge set and creating it again will be a challenging experience. He assured, however, that they will try to salvage it as much as possible. In conclusion, the director added that another set was built in Vile Parle as well, where the makers have finished a major portion of shooting and are not worried about that set. However, it was the Madh Island set that had been untouched due to the lockdown hence it feels difficult to let that set be, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali Orders Demolition Of Alia Bhatt Starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Sets?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.