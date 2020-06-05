Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Shoot To Resume By Third Week Of June?

Recently, an entertainment source gave sneak peek into the shooting schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming flick Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. According to an online report, the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to start shooting from the third week of June. The report also cleared the air around dismantling of the set of the film, worth Rs. 6 crores.

Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting updates

As the Maharastra government has granted permission to resume shoots of TV, films, and web-series under certain conditions, Alia Bhatt starrer will be one of the first movies to resume shoots. According to the report, the makers are in the process of acquiring the required permission from the state government to resume shooting. The report stated that if everything goes right, makers are hopeful to resume shoot by the third week of June.

The report further gave a clarification over the rumours of dismantling the set of the film, worth ₹6 crores. The report has stated that earlier the filmmaker was looking to demolish the sets, owing to the lockdown and monsoon. But later on, they decided against it. The report has claimed that the set is standing tall and would need a little repair work before the resumption of the shoot. With 33% of the crew only allowed on sets, producers are planning to sustainably complete shoot.

On the other side, reportedly, Joint MD of Film City, Subhash Borkar has said that they are yet to receive an application from the producers. But the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi is intact. And, if the producers meet all the SoPs, they are hopeful the shoots will resume in the next two weeks, added a report.

Details of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi will feature Alia Bhatt in the lead characters. The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Alia Bhatt had shared two posters of the film in January this year wherein her look for the movie had left everyone stunned. Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 11, 2020, but with the lockdown, the release date is likely to be pushed indefinitely.

