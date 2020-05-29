Unseen Pic: Ajay Devgn Snoozing Next To 'bride' Tabu On Vijaypath Set Is Hilarious

Despite their superstar avatar on-screen, Bollywood celebs often have their own funny moments which can be a hilarious surprise for their fans. There are some Bollywood celebs who are often caught in such amusing acts. Ajay Devgn who is known to be a prankster and never has a dull moment on the sets of his film had his own epic, 'Sleeping Beauty' moment in this throwback picture from the sets of his film Vijaypath. This picture of Ajay Devgn dozing off on the Vijaypath set while his co-star Tabu looks on is too humorous to behold and will brighten up your Friday.

Ajay Devgn falling asleep on the sets of Vijaypath in this throwback picture will leave you in splits

The unseen picture has Ajay Devgn falling into a slumber while being seated on a chair while his Vijaypath co-star Tabu is seemingly trying to solve a crossword puzzle that is kept on his lap. As, Ajay Devgn is fast asleep, Tabu's expression while sitting on a chair beside Devgn will leave you in splits. She is all adorned in wedding attire and traditional Indian jewelry which is presumably from a wedding sequence in the movie.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had also taken to his social media to share the picture on his social media. Ajay Devgn had taken a funny jibe at Tabu when he stated that he still does not know if he fell asleep due to the puzzle or due to Tabu. Take a look at the unseen throwback picture which was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to Bollywood celebs.

Talking about the film Vijaypath, the Ajay Devgn starrer was a 1994 action flick. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the movie also starred Danny Denzongpa, Gulshan Grover, and Reema Lagoo in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Faroque Siddique and its music was composed by Anu Malik. The movie had proved to be a box office success reportedly as the songs went on to become huge chartbusters.

Ajay Devgn will be seen next in the sports drama Maidaan

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama film, Maidaan. The movie will be helmed by Amit Ravindrenath and will also star Priyamani in the lead role. The biographical sports drama flick will be set in the golden era of Indian football i.e. 1952- 1962. It will also feature Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim.

