Ajay Devgn's 'Des Mere Des' From 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh' Out Now; Check Video

Ajay Devgn and the team of The Legend of Bhagat Singh have released a new specialised edition of one of their classic songs. This song is meant to uplift the spirits of Indians especially at this time of crisis. Des Mere Des is the name of the song; the song was a huge hit when it first featured in the film, which released in 2002. However, now the song has been re-released with a special edition.

Ajay Devgn 'Des Mere Des' from 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' out now

The song specifically speaks about the accomplishments done by the country. The song was known to instil a sense of pride and patriotism in individuals when it had first come out. Hence the makers are aiming for the same reaction once again to help people fight the coronavirus bravely. The song highlights the best works done by India so far thus proving that India as a country has overcome many difficulties. Thus, giving a sense of confidence to individuals that the country will overcome this pandemic as well.

Sharing the new and improvised song, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote a heartfelt caption for his fans. The actor wrote that he is aware that the country is facing tough times. However, according to Ajay, one must remind themselves who they are and where they belong. The actor then added that we are the citizens of a great country that is not only fighting the pandemic but is also aiding other countries as well in the process.

Ajay Devgn concluded his tweet by mentioning that time and again, it is Indians who have proved that they can fight anything. The makers of the film too shared the song along with Ajay and mentioned that the song celebrates the patriotism and thus spreads positive vibes. Thus, the team of The Legend of Bhagat Singh presented the new and special edition of the classic song Des Mere Des.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Maidaan which will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is one of the most anticipated films among fans of football. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

