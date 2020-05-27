This Day That Year: Ajay Devgn's Father Veeru Devgn Passed Away In Mumbai

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Ajay Devgn’s father and ace action director Veeru Devgan’s demise; Arjun Rampal being elated over his daughters accepting Gabriella; to Saif Ali Khan taking charge of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s career, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Ajay Devgn's father passed away on this day

Bollywood action choreographer and Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn passed away on May 27, 2019. Reportedly, he was admitted to Surya hospital (Santacruz) the same morning after complaining of breathlessness. Veeru Devgn’s funeral took place at Vile Parle West Crematorium at 6:00pm on May 27. Numerous celebrities including Sham Kaushal, Taran Adarsh, and Askhoke Pandit took to twitter and paid condolences.

Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏



Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

According to reports, Veeru Devgn has choreographed fight and action scenes for more than 80 Hindi films. He has also directed a Bollywood film, Hindustan Ki Kasam which features Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen among others. Ajay Devgn's father also worked for movies like Inkaar, Mr. Natwarlal, Kranti, Himmatwala, Shahenshah, Tridev, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Phool Aur Kaante, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, to name a few.

Daughters accepted Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

The previous year, Arjun Rampal hosted a beautiful baby shower for his partner Gabriella Demetriades and recalled how he met her. According to reports, the actor felt blessed after his daughters Mahikaa and Myra accepted his girlfriend with no questions asked. Arjun Kapoor described that he met Gabriella Demetriades through mutual friends and they dated for one year. According to the actor, it was important for his daughter to accept his partner. He added that Myra and Mahikaa accepted Gabriella Demetriades. The actor made a huge announcement about having his first baby with Gabriella Demetriades. Later on, he was spotted on a dinner date with his two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, as per reports. Take a look at a few pictures from the baby shower.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Remembers Father Veeru On Death Anniversary, Says 'your Presence Is Reassuring'

Also read: Ajay Devgn Is Yet To Work With THESE Acclaimed Directors In Bollywood

When Saif Ali Khan came to the rescue of daughter Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan came to the rescue of his daughter over unending issues with Sara Ali Khan’s debut flick Kedarnath. The movie’s production team dragged the debutant to the court over date issues. However, Saif Ali Khan managed to convince the opposing parties to settle out of the court. Reportedly, the filming of Kedarnath had to stretch by till July for which Sara Ali Khan’s agent did not agree as she had signed Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The latter’s filming had to begin in June.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Baadshaho': Making Of 'Mere Rashke Qamar' Song

Also read: Sonu Sood Thanks Ajay Devgn For His Encouraging Words, Vir Das Controversy Resolved & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.