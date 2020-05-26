Ajay Devgn's 'Des Mere Des' By AR Rahman To Have A Special Corona Warriors' Version

Des Mere Des from the film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh is one of the most evergreen songs made by AR Rahman. The song is all set to be recreated and launched again as an ode to the citizens of the country who survived Coronavirus. The lyrics hit the right chord even today and hence will work well in the present scenario.

Des Mere Des being remade to suit the current situation

Des Mere Des is one of the most loved songs which was dedicated to the patriots of the country. The song is all set to be recreated and released as the makers feel that the song can be associated with the current survivors and frontline workers in the time of COVID 19.

In a recent interaction with a leading news portal, actor Ajay Devgn spoke about the plan and how they will be going about it. He said that it is in these tough times that people need to remind themselves of who they are and where they belong. He mentioned how everyone is a part of a country that is not only fighting the pandemic but also helping other countries with the same. He sent out some positive energy as he recollected how people have time and again proved that they can fight anything.

The actor said that Des Mere Des’ new and special edition will be about lifting community spirits and instilling a sense of pride for Corona warriors. The song video will aim at reminding people of the country that they can overcome anything if they stand together in these tough times.

Read Ajay Devgn's 'Raid': Here Are Some Must Watch Fun Moments From The Sets Of The Film

Also read Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Total Dhamaal' Hilarious Mistakes That Went Unnoticed By Many

About Des Mere Des

Des Mere Des is a patriotic song from the critically acclaimed film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. The song is composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics are written by Sameer. The powerful voice of Sukhwinder Singh is what makes the song much-loved amongst the audience. It features actors like Ajay Devgn, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, Sushant Singh, and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles. The song is considered as one of the best patriotic songs ever made. Have a look at the song video here.

Read Ajay Devgn Lauds Sonu Sood's 'exemplary' Work For Stranded Migrant Workers

Also read Ajay Devgn's 'Raid': Check Out What All Went Into The Making Of The Film | Watch Here

Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.