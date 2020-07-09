Ajay Devgn fans unhappy with Prachi Desai's tweet on 'Bol Bachchan', point out 'hypocrisy'

It was supposed to be a celebratory tweet on the completion of eight years of Bol Bachchan a few days ago. While fans enjoyed the milestone, Prachi Desai pointing out Ajay Devgn not mentioning her name and the other actors became a talking point. Fans of Ajay Devgn were not happy with the tweet and pointed out her ‘hypocrisy.’

Ajay Devgn fans unhappy

The supporters of Ajay trended the term ‘Hypocrisy Queen’ on Twitter for Prachi Desai and dug up her old tweets. Many of them found instances where she herself had spoken about Bol Bachchan, without tagging Ajay and only tagging Abhishek, who was her love interest in the film.

At that time she didn't remember to Tag Asin and Krushna pic.twitter.com/G2dbIIkaao — Dope Shope Raja (@DNAreboot) July 8, 2020

Some of them posted screenshots and asked why she was silent when her name was not mentioned in the anniversary posts of the film Ek Villain.

Many of the fans were unhappy over the fact that two of her most popular films were with Ajay, including 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and that she should be grateful for it.

Ajay Devgn had shared pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and director Rohit Shetty on the eight anniverary on July 6. The Raid star quipped that he listens when the Bachchans speak (Especially Amitji).

Prachi responded that it looked like he had forgotten to mention the others like herself, Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra and Jeetu Verma.

Bol Bachchan has been one of the major success for the Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty combination, apart from their hit Golmaal and Singham franchises. The comedy that was loosely based on iconic Golmaal, featured the dual avatars of Abhishek’s characters, his love story and Ajay’s hilarious affinity for English-speaking.

