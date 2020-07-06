Ajay Devgn's Comment On The Bachchans Is Just Apt As He Celebrates 8 Years Of Bol Bachchan

Actor Ajay Devgn recently celebrated eight years of the film Bol Bachchan by posting various pictures across his social media handles. In the pictures posted, he could be seen posing with director Rohit Shetty and co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Most of the pictures are from the shoot of the much-loved title track of the film, Bol Bachchan.

Ajay Devgn listens to the Bachchans

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has lately been keeping his audience entertained through various pictures and videos. The actor recently posted a bunch of pictures with the cast of the film, while also pointing out that it has been eight years since the release. In the first picture posted, Rohit Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn could be seen posing on the sets of the song, Bol Bachchan. They can all be seen dressed in black for the shoot. The second and third pictures have been taken in break session between the shooting schedule. In the last picture, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen having a blissful conversation as they smile at each other. In the caption for the post, Ajay Devgn has written that whenever the Bachchans speak, he tends to listen, no matter what the situation.

He has also written that the law is more applicable when veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is the one talking. He has mentioned in the hashtags of the post that it has been eight years since the film Bol Bachchan hit the theatres. Here are the pictures from Ajay Devgn’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

About Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan is a comedy film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around Abhishek's character and how he ends up saying a series of lies to keep his religion hidden. It has been directed by Rohit Shetty while the script has been jointly prepared by Yunus Sajawal, Sajid, and Farhad Samji. Bol Bachchan stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of Bol Bachchan here.

