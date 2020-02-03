THESE Ajay Devgn Movies Received More Than 7 Ratings On IMDb

Actor Ajay Devgn's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has set fire at the box-office. His unconventional acting in the film has caught the attention of the audience. The actor has always bagged praises from both the critics and the audience. Many of his films have done wonders at the box-office. His films like De De Pyar De and Raid among others are critically acclaimed. Some of his blockbuster films have boated more than 7 ratings on IMDb. Here is a list of his must-watch films with more than 7 IMDb rating.

Ajay Devgn movies with more than 7 ratings on IMDb

Drishyam - 8.2 IMDb Rating

Drishyam, released in 2015, is the Hindi remake of a Malayalam language film with the same title. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the crime-drama also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man, who goes out of the way to protect his wife and daughter after they committed a crime mistakenly.

Omkara - 8.1 IMDb Rating

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-stars, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan collaborated in 2006 for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Omkara. The star cast of the film also includes Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The crime-drama was an instant hit and considered as one of the best works of director Vishal Bhardwaj. The film keeps the audience and engaged and gripped with its storyline.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh - 8.1 IMDb Rating

The biography-drama, released in 2002, is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Ajay Devgn also bagged the National Award for his performance in the film. The film unfolds the life of one of the greatest freedom fighters of India. The film also features Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Amita Rao, and Farida Jalal among others. The film is available on OTT platform Voot.

Company - 8 IMDb Rating

The multi-starrer, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, released on April 12, 2002. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Manisha Koirala and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal characters. The crime-action drama focuses on two friends, Chandu and Malik, who starts a company and how a few misunderstandings build differences between them.

Zakhm - 7.9 IMDb Rating

Zakhm, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, hit the theatres in 1998. Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Pooja Bhatt, played the female lead of the family-drama. The film narrates the story of a son, who deals with his mother's life-threatening injuries during riots. The critically acclaimed film is considered one of the finest films of the 90s' decade.

