Ajay Devgn's Film Songs Composed And Produced By Mithoon; Here Is The List

Ajay Devgn, the prominent celebrity of Bollywood is well-known for his movies like Golmaal, De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara and many more films. Devgn's 2016 film Shivaay was highly praised for its mesmerising soundtracks. Most of the songs of the action thriller flick Shivaay were composed by Mithoon. The film was directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under his banner Ajay Devgn Films. The film, Shivaay features Ajay Devgn in the lead role along with debutante female actor Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar in lead roles. So, here are the songs of Ajay Devgn’s film Shivaay that are composed by Mithoon.

Also read | Ajay Devgn's Best Scenes From 'Diljale' That Will Make Fans Nostalgic

Ajay Devgn's film songs composed by Mithoon-

Darkhaast

Darkhaast, this song is one of the most beautiful romantic songs by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Shivaay is a Himalayan mountaineer played by the actor Ajay Devgn. The music of this soulful song is given by Mithoon and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri. This collaboration of Ajay and Mithoon in the song was a hit under the banner of T-series.

Also read | Ajay Devgn & Sonali Bendre Starrer 'Diljale': Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Movie

Bolo Har Har Har

This amazing song from the film Shivaay starring Ajay Devgn was sung by Mithoon. The featuring of the song was done by Mohit Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Badshah, Megha Sriram Dalton and Anugrah. Bolo Har Har Har, the song was a set up in snow and the additional vocals were given by Parthiv Gohil. The music of the song was composed, arranged and programmed by Mithoon, while the lyrics and rap were penned by Sandeep Shrivastava.

Tere Naal Ishqa

This song, Tere Naal Ishqa was sung by the great singer Kailash Kher. The music director who composed the song was Mithoon, and the lyrics were penned by Sayeed Quadri. This was another romantic song of Ajay Devgn’s film that composed, arranged and, programmed by Mithoon from the film, Shivaay.

Also read | Lesser-known Facts About Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Dilwale' That You Might Be Unaware Of

Bolo Har Har Har (Remix)

T-series’ release, Bolo Har Har Har remix version from the movie "Shivaay" starred Ajay Devgn, Sayyeshaa, Erika Kaar, Abigail Eames, Vir Das, Girish Karnad, Saurabh Shukla. The song was sung by Mithoon, featuring Mohit Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, Badshah, Megha Sriram Dalton and Anugrah. The remix of the song, Bolo Har Har Har was done by DJ VERONIKA & Mafiya Munda.

Also read | Ajay Devgn And Raveena Tandon's Popular Movies To Watch: From 'Divya Shakti' To 'Dilwale'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.