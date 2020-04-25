Ajay Devgn's Best Scenes From 'Diljale' That Will Make Fans Nostalgic

Diljale is a 1996 romantic movie helmed by Harry Baweja. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in the lead role while Amrish Puri can be essaying the role of an antagonist. The plot of Diljale revolves around the life of a patriotic young man who becomes a terrorist to avenge the humiliation his father faced. Diljale was a massive hit at the box office and gained positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Here are some of the best scenes in the movie:

Sonali Bendre falls in love with Ajay Devgn

Sonali Bendre played the role of Radhika while Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Shyam aka Shaka. In the movie, Sonali Bendre can be seen sending greeting cards to Ajay Devgn anonymously. Ajay in return seeks help from Sonali to find out about the anonymous girl. Sonali promises Ajay that she will find out about the girl while they go on their college trip.

When Captain Ranbir tries to trap Shaka

In this scene, Shaka (played by Ajay Devgn) can be seen spending time with her mother. However, captain Ranbir shows up at his door with his military troop. The intense scene then sees Shaka stepping out of the house without any fear. While Captain thinks that he has trapped Shaka, his men surround their troop. Both Ranbir and Shaka can be seen pointing guns at each other.

When police think that Shaka died

When police catches Shaka, he takes cyanide and tricks them into thinking that he is dead. Police surround Shaka’s men and give orders to shoot them all at one sparing a woman. However, Shaka rises back again and hits the officer.

Shaka burns the Engagement Hall

When Shaka gets to know that Radhika is getting engaged to someone else, he reaches the venue and burns the hall. While Radhika who is standing on the terrace looks at him with hatred as he walks away.

