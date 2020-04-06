Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Throwback Pictures You Must Check Out

Ajay Devgn will next be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The flick was going to be released but has been delayed due to the pandemic crises. The actor is also busy gearing up for other upcoming projects including Maidan and RRR. The actor keeps his fans updated regarding his upcoming projects and entertained through his social media handles.

Ajay Devgn seems to be upping his social media game. He often throwback picture from the past that fans find to be adorable and hos Instagram is flooded with these pictures. Here are some of Ajay Devgn's photos where he can be seen taking a trip down the memory lane.

Ajay Devgn's social media is an album of throwback pictures

Ajay Devgn is the ultimate dotting father in the picture shared by the actor. He can be seen posing with his kids in a swimming pool. The looks have been stealing the hearts of the audience.

ALSO READ | Times When Ajay Devgn Played The Role Of 'Ajay' In His Movies

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with his late father, Veeru Devgn. He shared the adorable picture on the occasion of Teacher's Day. He also added a heartfelt caption along with the pic.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn’s Movies Where The Actor Played Negative Roles

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture from the sets of Thakshak. The picture showcases Ajay Devgn taking a power nap on a sofa while Tabu seems to be bored. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Most Adorable Pictures With His Children, Nysa And Yug

Ajay Devgn can be seen sharing a nostalgic vibe with the picture. He also shared a witty caption as he recollects having long hair looks. Check out the pic shared by the Golmaal actor.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Critically Acclaimed Movies That Fans Could Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.