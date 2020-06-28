Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar': Making Of 'Rani Tu Mein Raja' Song

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar has several popular numbers. Rani Tu Mein Raja is one such song from the film that received high praise from critics and also remains widely popular among fans. Read on to know what went into the making of Rani Tu Mein Raja song featuring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

Making of 'Rani Tu Mein Raja' song

The makers of the song revealed that Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha were perfect to essay the roles of Sardaar and Sardaarni. Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer of the song and in the music video, he can be seen revealing the name of the song. Sonakshi Sinha said she found the chorus line, ''Rani Tu Mein Raja'' to be very cute. Himesh Reshammiya revealed that the song is ''unusual and wacky''.

Director Aswini Dhir revealed that the song shows a ''different kind of romance''. Talking about the romance on the train. Sonakshi Sinha shared she enjoyed the filming of romantic scenes at a location like a train which has not been used for long. She even revealed that is how her parents met. Sinha, as well as the director, also appreciated the choreographer, Ganesh Acharya for the way he explained the dance moves to Sinha and Ajay Devgn. Check out the making of the song:

There are several party anthems from the movie. Some of the most memorable songs from the film featuring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha are Pon Pon, Son of Sardaar, and Rani Tu Mein Raja. The peppy number titled Rani Tu Mein Raja has a run time of 05:28 and the song is sung by some of the most popular singers, Mika Singh, Bhavya Pandit, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The music of the peppy number is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Other songs of the movie are also composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics are penned by Sameer, Shabbir Ahmed, Irshad Kamil, and Manoj Yadav. The songs of the movie received positive reviews from critics. It has a very unique Punjabi feel to it that makes it quite distinctive.

Son of Sardaar is a remake of the popular Telugu film titled Maryada Ramanna, which is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The Telugu version features Sunil and Saloni Aswani in lead roles. Son of Sardaar, released in the year 2012, features Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The action-comedy also features Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the movie. The film, which was declared a hit by the Box Office, features Ajay Devgn playing the role of Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (Jassi) and Sonakshi Sinha as Sukhmeet Kaur Sandhu (Sukh). On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt essays the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Juhi Chawla portrays Pammi.

