Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Collaborations With Filmmaker Indra Kumar

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has worked in films of every genre including romance, drama, comedy and action. He has collaborated with the filmmaker Indra Kumar for some of the most successful projects in the Hindi film industry. We have compiled some of their best movies that you must check out right away. Take a look.

1. Ishq

Ishq features a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the romantic comedy film also showcases Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever, and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles. The movie revolves around two couples and how do they overcome obstacles to reunite. Released in 1997, Ishq was the third highest-grossing film of the year. Moreover, Kannada remake of the film Snehana Preethina was released in 2007.

2. Masti

Masti is the first installment of the Masti film series. Helmed by Indra Kumar, it stars Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The female star cast includes Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia D’Souza. Ajay Devgn plays the role of a cop, Inspector Sikander in the Indian crime comedy film. Masti was released in 2004 and garnered mostly positive response from the critics and the audience alike. The first sequel of the Masti series was moderately successful at the box office.

3. Total Dhamaal

Helmed, co-produced and written by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise. Released in 2019, this adventure comedy flick is loosely based on the 1963 Hollywood movie It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey.

It also showcases Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Pitobash Tripathy, and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. Total Dhamaal stars Sonakshi Sinha in an item song, Mungda. Upon its release, the comedy movie received critical acclaim and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

4. Thank God

Thank God will mark the fourth collaboration between Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar. As per reports, the comedy-drama film will star Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Thank God will revolve around two goofy men who intend to reform the society.

