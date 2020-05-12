Kunal Kemmu Looks Adorably Cute In This 'flashback' Picture Taken In 1998

Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share an adorable picture of his younger self with his followers. The picture got several likes and comments where fans called him adorable. The actor mentioned that the picture was taken back in 1998.

Kunal Kemmu shares throwback pic

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Death: Actor Kunal Kemmu Pays His Profound Respects To 'one Of A Kind' Actor

In the picture, Kunal Kemmu can be seen candidly caught in a moment as he tries to fix his jacket. The young actor looked adorable in his jacket and pants as he presumably stepped out of his home for some fun-filled activities. Captioning the picture, Kunal Kemmu simply wrote that the picture is a flashback from 1998.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu's Impromptu Dance Video Will Make You Want To Dance Like No One Is Watching

Kunal Kemmu is well known for his work in various comedy films and is loved by his fans for his spot-on comic timing and wit. Not too long ago, the actor celebrated 7 years of Go Goa Gone. The cast of the film celebrated this achievement with an amazing skit that they created while being indoors. The skit also had a social message and urged people to stay indoors and also to maintain social distancing. Fans of the film were delighted to see the cast of the film reunite in a special way.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Show How To 'raise A Happy Child' With Inaaya

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in a film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, titled Lootcase. The film will also see Rasika Dugal and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Fans are excited about this film as promos of the film looked intriguing and hilarious. Besides that, Go Goa Gone 2 is also a film that will see Kunal Kemmu once again, according to a news portal. The film, however, is expected to get a March 2021 release. However, the film is one of the most anticipated films, after the tremendous success of the first installment.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kemmu 'heartbroken' Over Tragic Demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.