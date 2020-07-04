Saroj Khan's Granddaughter Nabila Khan Shares Heartwrenching Note For Her Dear 'Nanna'

The unfortunate demise of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on Friday has been an unprecedented loss to the film industry and many celebrities have paid their heartfelt condolences to her family through their social media accounts. From Khan's family, the most heartwrenching post came from her granddaughter Nabila Khan who wrote an extremely moving note for her grandmother as she expressed her devastation at her loss. Nabila shared an endearing picture with her late grandmother—her Nanna—and wrote how she had been the 'roof of their house' that kept everyone together.

"You always had something to tell me, something that’ll help me upgrade myself into a better version of Nabila. You never had complaints against whatever mistakes I made, just few words of correction. You were my heart, my backbone, the most important part of my life, my teacher, grandmother, inspiration, basically the only reason I lived. It’s unreal to even think that you’re not physically with us anymore but, spiritually, I promise you, you’ll always be present in our hearts, minds and in this house, a house that felt like home with you around. You knew exactly what would keep us going. You knew how to pick us up when one of us fell, you were the roof to the house we built, the love that bloomed inside it. It’ll always be there, you’ll always be there. In our dreams, our thoughts, prayers and our hearts. We love you Nanna, we’ll never stop missing you, we’re incomplete without you, today all we ask is for you to reach Jannah, meet all our other loved ones there and just bless us with all the patience that we have to muster up. Rest in peace, our Home."

The veteran choreographer died of a cardiac arrest at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and was aged 71. The Ek Do Teen artist was laid to rest the same day and a memorial service will be held soon.

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI.

The National Award-winner had been admitted to the hospital after suffering breathing issues and ill-health before that. The family had then confirmed that she had tested negative for COVID-19.

About the veteran choreographer

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974.

However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi. She choreographed songs like Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni. Saroj Khan made a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit 'Ek Do Teen' in Tezaab, 'Tamma Tamma Loge' in Thanedaar and 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' in Beta.

