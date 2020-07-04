Last Updated:

Netizen Calls Vivek Oberoi 'nepotism Born', Actor Reacts After Sanjay Gupta's Fiery Tweet

As a netizen called Vivek Oberoi 'nepotism born', the actor called it 'unfair' after Sanjay Gupta came out in his support and highlighted his struggle.

Netizen calls Vivek Oberoi 'nepotism born', actor reacts after Sanjay Gupta's fiery tweet

Can it be considered ‘nepotism’ if an artist from a film family ‘struggled’ before bagging their first film, and did not receive a grand ‘launchpad’? Amid the outrage against stars of film families in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, most of the star kids have been at the receiving end of criticism, irrespective of how they entered the film industry. Vivek Oberoi and Sanjay Gupta highlighted this aspect when a netizen recently called the former ‘nepotism born’.

The netizen had made the comment in response to a tweet by Sanjay Gupta, who had posted pictures of some of the great actors of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. He highlighted how they had made it big despite being from non-film families as ‘people obsessed with nepotism’ at the moment.

In the comments section, a person also shared another collage of actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Randeep Hooda and also Vivek Oberoi. That’s when another user called Vivek ‘nepotism born.’

Responding to the tweet, Sanjay Gupta termed it ‘absolute nonsense.’ The director, who gave Vivek one of his hits with his production Shootout at Lokhandwala, highlighted the efforts the actor had taken for his debut, Ram Gopal Varma’s Company. The filmmaker added that Vivek’s father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, had no role to play in it, while calling his performance ‘one of the best debuts of all time.’

Reacting to Gupta’s tweet, Vivek expressed his thanks for ‘standing up to the truth.’ The Saathiya star wrote that many chose a ‘harder path’ and ‘believed in sheer talent and merit’. He added that it felt ’unfair’ when such ‘uninformed comments’ were made, however, he added that one such comment could not ‘brush away years of struggle and perseverance.’

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, amid the nepotism debate, Vivek Oberoi announced his decision to give a chance to new talent. As he announced two films as a producer,  Iti and Rosie, he launched a talenthunt for aspiring actors to be cast in the latter film.  

