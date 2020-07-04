Netizen calls Vivek Oberoi 'nepotism born', actor reacts after Sanjay Gupta's fiery tweet

Can it be considered ‘nepotism’ if an artist from a film family ‘struggled’ before bagging their first film, and did not receive a grand ‘launchpad’? Amid the outrage against stars of film families in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, most of the star kids have been at the receiving end of criticism, irrespective of how they entered the film industry. Vivek Oberoi and Sanjay Gupta highlighted this aspect when a netizen recently called the former ‘nepotism born’.

The netizen had made the comment in response to a tweet by Sanjay Gupta, who had posted pictures of some of the great actors of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. He highlighted how they had made it big despite being from non-film families as ‘people obsessed with nepotism’ at the moment.

And people are obsessed with nepotism. pic.twitter.com/toThti8kQl — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 2, 2020

In the comments section, a person also shared another collage of actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Randeep Hooda and also Vivek Oberoi. That’s when another user called Vivek ‘nepotism born.’

Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born — Saqib Anwer (@imsaqibanwer) July 3, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Sanjay Gupta termed it ‘absolute nonsense.’ The director, who gave Vivek one of his hits with his production Shootout at Lokhandwala, highlighted the efforts the actor had taken for his debut, Ram Gopal Varma’s Company. The filmmaker added that Vivek’s father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, had no role to play in it, while calling his performance ‘one of the best debuts of all time.’

What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu’s COMPANY?

His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance... definitely one of the best debuts of all time. @vivekoberoi https://t.co/LjY956WV7u — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 4, 2020

Reacting to Gupta’s tweet, Vivek expressed his thanks for ‘standing up to the truth.’ The Saathiya star wrote that many chose a ‘harder path’ and ‘believed in sheer talent and merit’. He added that it felt ’unfair’ when such ‘uninformed comments’ were made, however, he added that one such comment could not ‘brush away years of struggle and perseverance.’

Here’s the post

Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance. https://t.co/DxCZrd5oJi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 4, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the nepotism debate, Vivek Oberoi announced his decision to give a chance to new talent. As he announced two films as a producer, Iti and Rosie, he launched a talenthunt for aspiring actors to be cast in the latter film.

Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart!

With a talent hunt for #Rosie,me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors.



Our small effort to make a big difference🙏



Details on @RosieIsComing pic.twitter.com/DNvGadieo9 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 2, 2020

