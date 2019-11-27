Good Newwz Song Chandigarh Mein: Kareena-Akshay, Kiara-Diljit Bring The House Down; Video

The Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz has been on in the news ever since the makers of the film released the trailer. The film, alongside Akshay, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as the main leads. The makers of the film recently shared a song from the film titled Chandigarh Mein which stars all the lead actors of the film along with the Punjabi pop-singer Hardy Sandhu and rapper Badshah in its music video which was released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel today.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to post the full music video of the song. The song, in a few hours of being released is already ranking number one on multiple music streaming platforms. Both Kareena and Kiara look extremely hot while Akshay and Diljit look dapper grooving to the song sung by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, and Asees Kaur. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics of the song have been written by Tanishk Bagchi, while the rap lyrics are written by Badshah himself.

Good Newwz's promotion ploy

The promotions for the Akshay Kumar starrer comedy entertainer are in full swing as the makers had earlier introduced actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's characters from the film by sharing quirky medical reports for each of them. Earlier today, Dharma Productions took to their Instagram account and posted two BTS stills from the film's upcoming song Chandigarh Mein. The photos feature the couples Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani in a glamorous avatar and on the dance floor.

