Ajay Devgn Tells Kapil Sharma That His Daughter Will Beat Him Up When She Grows Up

The Kapil Sharma Show has completed over a hundred episodes on its channel and has been strong since day one. The comedy show has entertained audiences of all ages and has managed to create some really fun times for celebrities. The show is known for its family-friendly humour and the jovial roasts Kapil throws at random audiences or the stars themselves.

Why Ajay Devgn told Kapil Sharma that his daughter will beat him up when she grows up

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek And Archana Puran Singh Twin In Green Saree

In one such instance, Ajay Devgn graced the show with his wife Kajol. The duo was present at the show for the promotions of their period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay looked dashing as ever in his all-black attire, while Kajol looked gorgeous as she sported a black and white saree. A popular gag in the show is when Kapil asks the superstars some questions which may or may not be true, and the actors have to confess their thoughts on the statements or rumours.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show Sees Kapil Indirectly Accuse Archana Puran Singh Of "pulling Chairs"

Hence the action began and Kapil began with his set, Ajay stopped Kapil mid-sentence and asked him why he has to ask such questions as a joke. Kapil continued the joke and replied in a jovial manner that he is a family man now and has a daughter to feed. This went on for a while and Ajay made the audience roar with laughter after he concluded saying, that his daughter would probably want to beat him when she grows up after she finds out that Kapil is trying to make money using her name.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma Indulge In Funny Banter During 'Panga' Promotions

The audience enjoyed this gag and Kajol too was seen enjoying this segment quite a bit. The show then continued with its course and the regular jokes and skits continued. The show was a hilarious treat to audiences and went on to provide audiences with enough to enjoy. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn’s hundredth film hence audiences were thrilled to watch their favourite superstar.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma For Stalking Richa Chadha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.