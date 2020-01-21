Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Rules BO; Beats 'Mission Mangal', 'Bharat' & 'Good Newwz' On Day 11

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is inching closer towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Continuing to register a stronghold at the counters, the film is to deliver one of the best week totals.

Tanhaji beats other popular films

As per Box Office India reports, the film has collected a total of Rs 8 crores on the second Monday, which takes the collection of the historical drama to Rs 175 crores in India. And on Sunday, it minted a massive collection of Rs 22.12 crores. Tanhaji has surpassed Akshay Kumar's, Mission Mangal, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz, and Salman Khan's Bharat to inch closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in such a short span of time.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has thus become Devgn's second highest-grossing film after Golmaal Again, and the historical drama is Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's top earner.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been in the theatres since January 10 and has managed to join the Rs 100 crore club. In just six days, the film was able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark which was even more shocking because of the collection block caused by ongoing CAA protests.

Ajay Devgn’s period drama managed to collect Rs 15.10 crores on its first day, on Day 2, Tanhaji's Box Office collections quickly shot up to Rs 20.57 crores. On Sunday, the Box Office collections of the film hiked over 75% from Day 1 and managed to get a collection of Rs26.08 Crores. On its first Monday and Tuesday, Tanhaji pulled in Rs 13.75 crores and Rs 15.28 crore which is a really good and strong run for a historical drama in terms of Box Office collection. The film has collected Rs 175 crores since the film has been released.

