Ajay Devgn And Himesh Reshammiya's List Of Chartbusters; From 'Punjabi Mast' To 'Po Po'

Apart from the songs from his popular albums, Himesh Reshammiya is also popular for his songs in movies like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Bekhudi. The ace singer has collaborated with Ajay Devgn for quite a few popular songs. The actor-singer duo first came together in 2015 for Ajay Devgn's movie Action Jackson. Here is a list of some best songs of Himesh Reshammiya from Ajay Devgn's films:

Himesh Reshammiya's popular songs from Ajay Devgn's movies

Action Jackson

Ajay Devgn starred in this Prabhu Deva directorial film Action Jackson along with actors Sonakshi Sinha and Yami Gautam. The movie Action Jackson performed poorly at the box office and mostly received negative reviews from critics. The film is about a guy who falls in love with a girl and everything goes well until he meets his lookalike.

Ajay Devgn has played a dual role in the film. Himesh Reshammiya lent his voice for three songs in the movie, Keeda, Punjabi Mast and Chichora Piya. Actor Shahid Kapoor too made a cameo appearance in the song Punjabi Mast.

Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan starred actors Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Prachi Desai and Asin in lead roles. Himesh Reshammiya voiced two songs for the film, Chalao Na Naino Se and the title song of the movie Bol Bachchan. The film was a hit and received positive reviews from critics.

Son of Sardaar

The film Son of Sardaar starred actors Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawal in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn is seen as Jaswinder in the film Son of Sardaar. The film is about a boy who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land he owns.

He falls in love with a girl only to find out that the girl's family wants him dead. Himesh Reshammiya lent his voice for the title song of this movie and the song Po Po Po. The song Po Po Po from Son of Sardaar also features actor Salman Khan.

