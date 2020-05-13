From Neha Sharma To Piyush Mishra, Know The Whopping Net Worth Of Cast Of 'Illegal'

Illegal: Justice, Out Of Order is the latest web series that has become very popular among fans. The series star Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait, Piyush Mishra and various other artists. The show is 10 episodes long and can be streamed on Voot Select. Read on to know the net worth of the the cast of this courtroom drama series.

Read | Newly Engaged Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Are All Smiles In Unseen Pic

'Illegal' cast's net worth

Neha Sharma's net worth

Neha Sharma made her debut in the Bollywood industry from the film Crook. Post that the actor was featured in several films and has a loyal fan base on social media. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Neha Sharma is around Rs 10 crores.

Read | From Chiranjeevi To Sonam, Celebs Shower Love On Rana Daggubati And Fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Kubbra Sait's net worth

Kubbra Sait has become a popular face in the Indian entertainment industry and has been seen in several films and web series. The actor grew to prominence after her power-packed performance in Sacred Games and she shone the same way in the latest series Illegal.

According to media portals, the latest update on her net worth is unavailable. However, an entertainment website had reported that as of 2018, her net worth was 70 lakhs. The actor continues to win the hearts of people with her acting performances again and again.

Piyush Mishra's net worth

Piyush Mishra is another very popular actor in Bollywood. He is highly regarded for his supporting roles and memorable performance in any movie or series that does. According to a media portal, the net worth of Piyush Mishra is $ 5 million, which is around Rs. 37 crores.

Akshay Oberoi's net worth

Akshay Oberoi is an American-born Hindi film actor. He has been seen in several films like Isi Life Mein, Laal Rang and more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 1 million, which is a little over Rs 7 crores.

Satyadeep Misra's net worth

Satyadeep Misra is a Bollywood actor who made his debut with the film No One Killed Jessica. Post that, he was seen in several other movies like Phobia, Tigers, Smoke and various ad commercials. According to a leading media portal, his net worth is $ 1 million, which is a little over Rs 7 crores.

Read | 'Illegal' Review: Kubbra Sait & Piyush Mishra Stand Out In This Binge-worthy Drama

Read | Kubbra Sait's Net Worth; Here's How Much Prosperity Did 'Sacred Games' Add To Its 'Kuckoo'

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.