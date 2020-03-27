Ajay Devgn's Blockbuster 2021 Planned Ahead With 'RRR' And Other Flicks

Ajay Devgn recently entertained the audiences with a blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie was a big commercial success and broke many records. Ajay Devgn has several upcoming movies in his kitty for the coming year 2021. Here is a look at Ajay Devgn's movies releasing in 2021.

RRR

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus is titled Rise Roar Revolt. The makers announced recently. The upcoming Telugu film features Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The title logo and motion picture of RRR, a "fictional tale" that is based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, was also released on social media. The film, slated to hit the screens on January 8, 2021, will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read| Ajay Devgn's most adorable pictures with daughter Nysa

Sooryavanshi

The release of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film, Soorvayashi has now been postponed, due to the outburst of the COVID-19. The Rohit Shetty film that had Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh playing cameos, was going to be released on March 24, 2020. Rohit Shetty Picturez announced that the release date has been postponed untill further notice. Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Sooryavanshi will see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba respectively.

Also Read| Ajay Devgn's critically acclaimed movies that fans could check out

Also Read| 'Baaghi 3' starring Tiger Shroff beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at BO

Kaithi (Hindi Remake)

Kaithi (Hindi Remake) will be produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens next year on February 12, 2021. This Hindi adaptation will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role. the original story of Kaithi revolved around Dilli, an ex-convict, who tries to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. However, his attempts are interrupted due to a drug raid planned by Inspector Bejoy. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film starred Karthi, Arjun Das, Narain, and Ramana. Released in 2019, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club making about ₹105 crores at the box office.

Also Read| Ajay Devgn’s adorable pictures with his son Yug are unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.