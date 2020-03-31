Ajay Devgn's Movies That Were Rated Below 4 On IMDb, See List Here

Ajay Devgn is has gone through a lot of struggle to establish himself in Bollywood during the 1990s. Even after becoming a huge star in Bollywood, there have been several struggles for him. He has a list of films that tanked on the box-office and were rated below 4 stars on IMDb. Here are Ajay’s films that were rated below 4 stars.

Ajay Devgn filmography

Sangram

Under the direction of Lawrence D'Souza, the story of the movie Sangram was penned by Rajeev Kaul and Jalees Sherwani. The film featured Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Jhulka and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

The plot of the movie is about the enmity which has passed from generations and leads to bloodshed. The movie hit the screens on June 18, 1993. According to IMDb, Karisma Kapoor left the film for an undisclosed reason and later came back on board. IMDb has rated the film 3.1.

Bedardi

Under the banner of Lama Production director, director Krishnakant Pandya made the film Bedardi starring Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Reena Roy. The story of the film was written by Devjyoti Roy and the dialogues were penned by Dilip Shukla.

The movie released on November 12, 1993. According to IMDb, before Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar was offered for the lead role. IMDb rated the film with 3.2 stars.

Dhanwaan

Director K. Viswanath made the film under the banner of Divya Films International. The film featured Ajay Devgn as Kashinath, Manisha Koirala as Imli, Karisma Kapoor as Anjali Chopra. According to IMDb trivia, Manisha Koirala felt Ajay Devgn and Karishma Kapoor had ganged up on her and ill-treated her throughout the making of the film.

IMDb rated the film with 3.3 stars. The movie was released on December 10th 1993.

