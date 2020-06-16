Ajay Devgn Starrers In Which His Character Dies; See Full List

Ajay Devgn has appeared in a wide range of movies over the years. Ajay Devgn's movies that still remain widely popular include The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara, Kaal, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Golmaal, Singham, and many more. In many movies, his character meets an unfortunate end, leaving fans heartbroken. Listed below are some of the movies where Ajay Devgn's character dies.

Ajay Devgn's movies where his character dies

Taarzan: The Wonder Car

This is one of Ajay Devgn's popular films where his character dies at the very beginning. The film follows the life of Raj who revamps his deceased father's car into a wonderful car named Taarzan. Things become eerie when the car comes alive as it is possessed by his father's spirit and starts killing his father's murderers. The film directed by Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla has an IMDb rating of 4.4.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

This is one of Ajay Devgn's most popular films. The 2002 movie was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The Legend of Bhagat Singh won many awards and accolades. The film also has an 8.1 rating on IMDb. The movie's popular music and crisp storyline make it extra special apart from it being a hit patriotic film. The film also takes an emotional note as the main protagonist dies in the end.

Omkara

This is another highly dramatic film where Devgn's character Omi Shukla passes away. The film is adapted from Shakespeare’s Othello and is co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. It also starred Vivek Oberoi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Bipasha Basu in supporting roles. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Kaal

This 2005 film has an IMDb rating of 4.6. The film follows the life of Krish who is a wildlife expert. He teams up with Kaali to battle a supernatural entity responsible for killing several people in a deserted forest. The popular film directed by Soham Shah was produced by Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham and Lara Dutta in lead roles.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

This film showcases the demise of Ajay Devgn's character. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Prachi Desai in lead roles. The film directed by Milan Luthria has an IMDb rating of 7.4. The film is also available on Netflix.

