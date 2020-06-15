Ajay Devgn's Most Memorable Movies With Naseeruddin Shah

Ajay Devgn has appeared in a wide variety of successful movies. The renowned actor has starred in films like Golmaal, Singham, Tanhaji, and many more. Devgn has also worked with an array of talented actors, producers, directors, and more. One of his most notable collaborations is with acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah. With all that said now, here Ajay Devgn's movies with Naseeruddin Shah. Read on:

Ajay Devgn's movies with Naseeruddin Shah

Bedardi

This was the first film that saw Ajay Devgn and Naseeruddin Shah on the big screen together. The film was released in 1993 with a lot of noise surrounding it. The movie has an IMDb rating of 4. The film directed by Krishnakant Pandya takes on the life of Vijay who, out of his desperate need of money for his sister's wedding, gets ready to kill a man. Later he discovers the man he is about to kill is his own brother.

Omkara

This is another acclaimed film starring Ajay Devgn and Naseeruddin Shah. The 2006 film follows the life of Langda who dreams of becoming Omkara's successor after the latter wins the election. Things get complicated when Omkara appoints Kesu and Langda who feels betrayed and starts plotting revenge. The critically acclaimed film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Naajayaz

This is the second film starring Ajay Devgn and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was released in 1995. The movie follows the life of Jai and Sandhya who are on the case of taking down a gangster named Raj Solanki. However, things get complicated when Jai finds out that Raj is his own father. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt has an IMDb rating of 5.5.

Raajneeti

This is the popular political flick starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and Naseeruddin Shah among others. The film directed by Prakash Jha follows the life of Samar, the son of a political family who chooses to shift to the USA to live with his girlfriend. However, the death of his father makes him put his plans on hold and enter the world of brutal politics. Shah has a cameo in this film and doesn't share screen space with Devgn.

Sar Utha Ke Jiyo

This is one film of Naseeruddin Shah that saw Ajay Devgn make a special appearance. The 1998 film follows the life of Inspector Vijay Khanna who gets on the wrong side of a mafia leader after he arrests the leader's brother. Despite many issues, Vijay decides to bring down the criminals with his brother's aid. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Madhoo, Manek Bedi, and Raza Murad in lead roles.

