Ajay Devgn Loves Kids And These Pictures On His Instagram Are Proof; Check Them Out

Ajay Devgn is among the most influential actors in the Indian film industry. The popular actor has appeared in over 100 films now. He has also won various accolades including two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards.

Devgn is known for his acting skills, intense roles, and for performing his own stunts at times. The Singham actor is popular for his comedic as well as intense roles in the movies. His 2020 release, Tanhaji, was a huge success at the box office. The actor is also quite active on Instagram and often posts pictures with kids. Let's take a look at Ajay Devgn's photos on Instagram with them.

Ajay Devgn is posing with his son Yug Devgn in this photo. The two look adorable. Check out more photos from Ajay Devgn's Instagram below.

The actor posted this picture on his Instagram a while ago. Yug can be seen in this photo and looks dorky. Ajay also wrote a hilarious caption for the photo.

This photo is from last year's Holi celebrations. The actor loves his kids and often posts their pictures on Instagram. He is also a very cheerful and encouraging father, as evidenced by his Instagram.

In this photo, Ajay, Kajol, and Yug are posing together. The family looks wholesome and happy in this photo. Their vibrant faces will certainly make your day.

