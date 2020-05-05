Kajol's 'Dil Kya Kare' Was Her First Film Post Marriage | Check Out More Facts

Kajol worked in the film Dil Kya Kare in 1999. The drama film was directed by Prakash Jha and bankrolled by Veeru Devgn and Veena Devgn. The movie was a box office hit and it earned ₹196.90 million at the box office. The story of the movie was about a love story that begins and ends in tragedy. The film also consists of some interesting trivia. Take a look at some interesting facts.

Interesting facts about Dil Kya Kare

This movie was the first movie that Kajol and Ajay Devgn acted in after their marriage. Not only that, but Ajay Devgn's parents were also a part of the movie.

The film was hyped a lot because it was the comeback of Ajay Devgn and Kajol together after their marriage. Kajol played the role of Nandita Rai in the movie who was the first wife of Anand (Ajay Devgn). Fans loved the concept of the film but reportedly they wanted Kajol to play the role of Anand's second wife because it was couple's first film together after marriage and they wanted to enjoy the couple's on-screen chemistry. The role of Anand's second wife was played by Mahima Chaudhry in Dil Kya Kare.

Chandrachur Singh and Mahima Chaudhry starred opposite each other in Daag: The Fire that released in the same year in the month of February. Daag: The Fire starred Sanjay Dutt, Chandrachur Singh, and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles. Raj Kanwar's movie failed to impress the audience. Dil Kya Kare was also the only movie to star Ajay Devgn and Chandrachur Singh together.

The tune of the song Menu Lagan Lagi was taken from an old song Ib Lagan Lagi from Lafangey starring Randhir Kapoor, Mumtaz, and other actors. Menu Lagan Lagi is sung by Jaspinder Nirula and Sukhwinder Singh. The song was composed by popular duo Jatin-Lalit.

Check out the full movie in HD quality

