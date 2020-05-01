Kajol’s Pictures That Husband Ajay Devgn Adores And Posted On Social Media

Kajol is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Bekhudi (1992) and hasn’t looked back since. Kajol has completed 24 years in this industry. In 1999, Kajol tied the knot with Bollywood superstar, Ajay Devgn. Even after two decades of their marriage, Ajay Devgn never fails to show the world how much he loves Kajol. Here are beautiful pictures of Kajol that Ajay Devgn has posted on his social media. Read ahead to know more-

Kajol’s pictures that Ajay Devgn adores

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most favourite couples in the Bollywood industry. The two have been married for over two decades now but the love between them is still strong as ever. Ajay Devgn has often been observed posting pictures of wife, Kajol, on his official social media account to show the world how much he adores her. The actor also puts adorable captions for his wife.

The romance between Kajol and Ajay Devgn started to brew on the sets of their movie, Hulchul (1995). The actors tied the knot in February 1999. They became proud parents of daughter Nysa Devgn on April 20, 2003. They again became parents of a son, Yug Devgn on September 13, 2010. Kajol has multiple times praised Ajay Devgn for being a complete family man.

