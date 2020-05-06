Ajay Devgn's Rare Photos From His Childhood And Youth That You Must Check Out

Ajay Devgn is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. He started his career at an early age after he starred in Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then went on to star in several Bollywood flicks. He is mostly known for films like Ishq, Major Sahab, Omkara, Gangajal, Golmaal franchise, and the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Here are his rare and unseen photos from his childhood that you must check out:

Rare and unseen photos of Ajay Devgn from his childhood:

Devgn had posted this photo on his official social media handle. It was posted on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2019. In the photo, fans can see a young Ajay with his father, whom he has called his Guru. It was liked by over three lakh fans.

Ajay Devgn unseen photo from his youth

Tabhi bhi stud tha abhi bhi stud hai pic.twitter.com/DBBt2yxzWR — mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) May 6, 2020

Ajay Devgn with his father Devgn pic.twitter.com/WT4I5aBJ6H — mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) May 6, 2020

This dude was a stud even when he was a kid

Ajay Devgn my friends.. Mr Singham holding leopard cub when he was a cub pic.twitter.com/uEytNvdiHQ — mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) May 6, 2020

In this childhood photo, Ajay Devgn is seen holing a leopard cub in his hands. He is sporting bellbottom pants. Devgn also has his iconic hairstyle from his youth in this photo.

Ajay Devgn was a stud is a stud Check this photo out from youth days for Ajay pic.twitter.com/ZVlBAPVagX — mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) May 6, 2020

Ajay Devgn rare photo that no one has seen pic.twitter.com/DIXUEegx5S — mrJoJoblacksheep (@youPieceOfsss) May 6, 2020

