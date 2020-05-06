Ajay Devgn's Rare Photos From His Childhood And Youth That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. Here are the actor's rare and unseen photos from his childhood and youth. Read on.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. He started his career at an early age after he starred in Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 for which he received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then went on to star in several Bollywood flicks. He is mostly known for films like Ishq, Major Sahab, Omkara, Gangajal, Golmaal franchise, and the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Here are his rare and unseen photos from his childhood that you must check out:

ALSO READ | Lockdown Cooking: Netflix Comes Up With Hilarious Sacred Games Memes; Check Out

Rare and unseen photos of Ajay Devgn from his childhood:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

Devgn had posted this photo on his official social media handle. It was posted on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2019. In the photo, fans can see a young Ajay with his father, whom he has called his Guru. It was liked by over three lakh fans. 

ALSO READ | Komal Pandey Opens Up About Battling Anxiety & Two Failed Relationships; Read Here
 

In this childhood photo, Ajay Devgn is seen holing a leopard cub in his hands. He is sporting bellbottom pants. Devgn also has his iconic hairstyle from his youth in this photo. 

ALSO READ | World Hand Hygiene Day: Hema Malini, Amrita Rao Raise Awareness For Washing Hands
 

 

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty & Other Celebs Feature In COVID-19 Gully Gang Song
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories