Ajay Devgn's List Of Hit Collaborations With His Brother Anil Devgn

Veeru Devgn’s son Ajay Devgn made his debut in Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante. Since then, Ajay Devgn became a household name for his blockbuster entry in Bollywood films. Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgn too assisted many directors in making various films. Soon, he decided to direct his own films and also casted his brother in his films. Here are Ajay Devgn’s films directed by his brother Anil Devgn.

Ajay Devgn’s films with brother Anil Devgn

Raju Chacha

Raju Chacha was Anil Devgn’s debut movie as a director. The film was produced under the banner of Ajay Devgan Films. While this film marked the first film of Anil Devgan as a director, it marked Ajay Devgn’s first film as a producer. The film Raju Chacha stars actors Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt along with Ajay Devgn.

The film is about a man Raju, who is hired to pose as an uncle to three orphaned kids to claim their inheritance.As the film progresses, the uncle falls in love with the governess and decides to fight their greedy relatives. Kajol played the role of the governess while Ajay Devgn played the role of Raju uncle.

Blackmail

Another film directed by Anil Devgan was the film Blackmail that featured his brother Ajay Devgn. Blackmail also starred actors Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra along with actor Ajay Devgn. Blackmail was the brothers’ second film together. Ajay Devgn was seen in a negative role in the film.

Blackmail is the story about a criminal who kidnaps a police officer’s son who put him behind bars. After completing his term, the criminal comes out of jail and seeks revenge from the officer by kidnapping his son. However, the plot of the film starts building when the criminal does not ask for money, but something else the police officer cannot part from. Ajay Devgn was seen as the criminal in the film, while Suniel Shetty played the role of a police officer.

