Ajay Devgn In Films Directed By Prakash Jha Over The Years; Here Is A List

Within a few years from his debut, Ajay Devgn collaborated for his first project with Prakash Jha in 1999. The actor-director duo has been able to deliver successful films all these years. From political thrillers to romantic dramas, the two have delivered all. Here is a list of films that Ajay Devgn and Prakash Jha have been a part of.

Satyagraha

Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Manav Raghavendra in the film directed by Prakash Jha. Jha played a role in putting together the screenplay as well. This crime, thriller drama is a must-watch for Ajay Devgn's fans. The film is all about Ajay Devgn’s character demanding justice for the wronged. The film released back in 2013.

Rajneeti

The film Rajneeti is a political thriller starring Ajay Devgn and several actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal. The film was helmed by Prakash Jha. Arjun Rampal and Prakash Jha have co-written the screenplay for this film. The film released back in 2010.

Gangaajal

Ajay Devgn managed to essay the role of an honest police officer in this crime thriller film. The Prakash Jha directorial revolves around Ajay’s character taking down criminals and trying to find peace in a crime zone town. The film released back in 2003.

Dil Kya Kare

The 1999 Bollywood drama was a hit amongst the audience starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film was the first project ever when Prakash Jha and Ajay Devgn collaborated. It is a must-watch for Ajay Devgn fans who love melodrama genre.

