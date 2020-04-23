Kajol Was Not The First Choice For Ajay Devgn's Production Debut 'Raju Chacha'? Know Facts

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Raju Chacha is a Bollywood family drama penned by Anees Bazmee. The 2000 released film also stars Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. Raju Chacha was Ajay Devgn's debut as a producer. The action film is directed by Ajay Devgn's brother, Anil Devgn. Check out the interesting trivia and lesser-known facts about the film.

Intriguing trivia about Raju Chacha -

Kajol's role was initially offered to Manisha Koirala, she even signed for the lead role but opted out due to her commitments to other films.

According to the IMDB reports, at the time of the release, Raju Chacha was the most expensive movie ever in Bollywood, with the production cost of 36 crores.

The family action drama marks the directorial debut of Anil Devgn who is a cousin of Ajay Devgn.

Raju Chacha was Rishi Kapoor first film where he played a character role. Character role is a supporting actor who plays unusual, interesting, or eccentric characters.

Sanjay Dutt played a cameo in the film.

Raju Chacha also marks Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn's first film together.

According to the IMDB reports, initially, Sunny Deol was signed in for a cameo as original Raju chacha but later the role was scrapped.

After Raju Chacha, Kajol and Ajay Devgan were seen together directly after eight years in U Me Aur Hum.

As Ajay Devgn marked his production debut with the action drama, he reportedly lost a lot of money when the film flopped. To make up for the financial losses he reportedly signed a lot of films just for money. Parwana being one of them.

According to IMDB, when Ajay Devgn heard the song Dil Dil Ka Yeh Kaam Hai version of Kumar Sanu, the song reminded him of Kishore Kumar. So he decided that the song should be sung by the late singer's son Amit Kumar. He reportedly tried to contact the singer but couldn't get in touch for many days. Later, Amit Kumar was found behind bars at Santacruz police station for an offense. Ajay Devgn bailed him out and asked him to sing the song for him. Amit Kumar sang it without any delay, as added by the reports.

