Will Ajay Devgn Share The Screen With International Football Stars In His Next, 'Maidaan'?

Ajay Devgn is on a roll as his latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has become a commercial success. The movie directed by Om Raut has been receiving critical appreciation as well. But the actor has already started working on another project that is reportedly titled Maidaan.

Maidaan to have international footballers

It has been reported by leading entertainment portals that the story of the film will glorify the golden years of Indian Football. It has been reported by media portals that the filmmakers, after much contemplation, might cast real footballers instead of actors in the movie. According to reports from various media portals, the film is likely to have footballers from over eleven countries from around the globe. These could include athletes from Australia, Finland, France, Spain, Vietnam, Japan, and Thailand alongside some Indian footballers.

It was revealed to various media portals that the screenplay of the movie was written in a way that it did not require actors but good footballers, therefore, the filmmakers have opted for real footballers. However, later, there were reports coming in from various media channels that casting star footballers skyrocketed the production budget. Hence, the production team might now rope in real and good footballers from various parts of the world.

About the movie: Maidaan

The movie is being produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Coach Syed Abdul Rahim is said to be the founding father of Indian football. The movie is set to release on November 27 in the year 2020. The official teaser poster of the movie was recently unveiled by the filmmakers. Check it out below.

Upcoming movies of Ajay Devgn

After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn has some exciting movies lined up for himself. Apart from Maidaan, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Chhalaang, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. While these movies are scheduled to release in the year 2020, the fifth instalment in the Golmaal series will hit theatres in 2021.

