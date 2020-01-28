Ajay Devgn Unveils The First Poster Of 'Maidaan', Announces The Release Date Of The Film

Ajay Devgn, who last graced the big screen with Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior, is currently gearing up for his upcoming sports entertainer, Maidaan. Starring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani in the leading roles, Maidaan follows the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football coach who also managed the Indian National Team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan will mark Ajay Devgn’s first venture in the sports drama genre. Recently, the makers of the movie unveiled its first poster.

Ajay Devgn unveils the poster of Maidaan

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his official social media handle to share the first poster of Maidaan after much-anticipation. As seen in the poster of the film shared by Devgn, a team of football players is drenched in mud with footballs in their hands. With the picture shared, Ajay Devgn also revealed that Maidaan will hit the theatres on November 27, 2020.

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Maidaan reportedly stars Amit Sharma in a prominent role. Maidaan will mark south star Priya Mani's debut in the Hindi film Industry. The actor was last seen in an item number in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. Take a look at the poster of the film:

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare, who died while capturing the Kondhana fort. Helmed by Om Raut, the much-loved film also stars actor Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in vital roles. Released on January 10, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brought back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years.

(Promo Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram)

