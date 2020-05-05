Ajay Devgn's 'Bedardi' Was Initially Offered To THESE Two Actors; Read Fun Trivia

Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful actors in B'tpwn today. The actor is popular for his roles in movies like Singham, Golmaal, Hum Dil De Chule Sanam, and more. In 1993, Ajay Devgn did the movie Bedardi. The movie was produced under the banner of Lama Production. Director Krishnakant Pandya helmed the film Bedardi. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, and Reena Roy in the lead roles of the film. Other casts of the film include Naseeruddin Shah, Kiran Kumar, and Deven Verma in the supporting roles. The story of the film was penned by Devjyoti Roy and the story dialogues were written by Dilip Shukla.

The story of the film revolved around a boy named Vijay who meets with a college girl, Honey, and after a few cute disputes, both fall in love with each other. But then, Honey's long-estranged brother, Kanhaiya, comes into the picture and asks Honey not to see Vijay anymore. And then the lives of the entire family change drastically. The film, Bedardi had released on November 12, 1993. Below listed is some interesting trivia about the film-

Trivia about Ajay Devgn starrer Bedardi

It is quite interesting that before Ajay Devgn, Govinda was signed for the film.

The reason for Govinda not doing the film and leaving it was reportedly his dispute with the producer of the film

Another fact about the film, Bedardi is that Zeba Bhaktiar was also signed for the film but later decided to drop out.

The film starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar was a Diwali release of the year 1993.

The film, Bedardi also had a theatrical release in Canada.

Before Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar was also offered the lead role for the film.

