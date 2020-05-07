Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Qayamat: City Under Threat': Lesser-known Facts

Ajay Devgn's movies have always been quite diverse. The actor has proved his versatility with many of his films. Devgn has gone from playing comedy, romance to action and so much more. He has often received high praise from critics for his performances in numerous movies. While some of his films have not been very successful at the box-office, most of them have been critically acclaimed. Ajay Devgn's movies that still remain widely popular include Singham, Qayamat: City Under Threat, Golmaal, etc. Listed below are some lesser-known facts about Ajay Devgn's Qayamat: City Under Threat.

Ajay Devgn's Qayamat: City Under Threat: Trivia

Qayamat: City Under Threat is India's first fully digitally color corrected film.

For the role of Rahul, actor Saif Ali Khan was initially considered

Actress Raveena Tandon's part in the film was cut short to reduce the film's running length.

Neha Dhupia replaced actress Gracy Singh

This was the debut film of actors Aashish Chaudhari and Neha Dhupia.

Gracy was replaced by Neha Dhupia as she refused to wear a bikini in the song Woh Ladki Bahut Yaad Aati Hai.

Chunkey Pandey made a comeback to Hindi films with this film. He played a negative character with great comical timing. His role was well noticed and he went on to get many comical roles since then.

Neha Dhupia's voice was dubbed in the film. The dubbing artist for her was Rajanika Ganguly Mukherjee.

Ajay Devgan was shooting for the film Bhoot (2003) at the same time. He was thus seen sporting the same look in both the films.

The film completed 100 days on single-screen theaters. This went on in cities like Mumbai, Indore, Bhopal, Delhi, and Ujjain.

Actress Raveena Tandon made a memorable cameo appearance in the song, Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai

