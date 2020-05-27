Ajay Devgn Is Yet To Work With THESE Acclaimed Directors In Bollywood

Making his debut in Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn has been awarded for his noteworthy work in Hindi films. The actor has won several awards for working in films like Ram Gopal Verma's Company and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal. Ajay Devgn has also worked with well-known directors like Vishal Bhardwaj and Mani Ratnam who are most popular for their realistic & periodic films. Although working in for over more than a hundred films, Ajay Devgn has still not collaborated with these directors from Bollywood, take a look.

Ajay Devgn has not yet worked with these well-known directors

Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji is one of the youngest filmmakers of Bollywood today. He made his directorial debut at the age of 26 with the film Wake Up Sid, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan Mukerji has made two Bollywood films so far, and both the films have turned out to be blockbusters. Actor Ajay Devgn who has worked with several senior directors is yet to make a collaboration with Ayan Mukerji, for a film.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar is popular in Bollywood for directing various films and well as for the screenplay. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Luck By Chance and also bagged her first award for the film. Zoya Akhtar's films are quite different from regular and have a strong storyline, that sends out a message. Her most recent film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was nominated for the Oscars. Ajay Devgn and Zoya Akhtar have not yet come together for a film.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is popular for his films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Black Friday. Anurag Kashyap is known to make films based on issues that are still rooted in rural India. He is also known to make various films based on real-life incidents and political dramas.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani has directed only 5 films in over a decade now. All of his five films Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju have turned out to be blockbuster films. Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Hirani, both have been in the industry for a long time now, but the two are yet to collab for a film.

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali's films have the best star cast and exotic locations that make his films extraordinary. Some of his notable works include Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Jab We Met. Imitiaz Ali is also known for the heart-warming love stories depicted in his movies. Imtiaz Ali too, is yet to make a collaboration with actor Ajay Devgn.

